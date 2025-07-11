President Kiir promotes dozens of judges in major judicial overhaul

President Salva Kiir has promoted dozens of judges and justices across various levels of South Sudan’s judiciary.

The announcement was made Thursday via a presidential decree broadcast on the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC).

According to the decree, several Judges of the Court of Appeal have been elevated to the Supreme Court, while High Court Judges have been promoted to the Court of Appeal. Additionally, County Court Judges have been advanced to the High Court.

The promotions come just weeks after the newly appointed Chief Justice, Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng, outlined his judicial reform agenda.

In June, Dr. Baak identified key priorities including long-overdue judicial promotions, investment in digital infrastructure, and the development of a new strategic plan to strengthen the judiciary.

The move also follows growing concerns over a backlog of cases in the courts. Last month, a human rights activist warned that the limited number of judges had delayed justice for many South Sudanese citizens.

List of elevated Judges and Justices

Six judges promoted from the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court include:

1. Stephen Simon Benjingwa,

2. Bol Lul Wang,

3. Isaac Pur Majak.

4. William Kaya Pacifico,

5. Makur Machok Manyuon.

6. Kulang Jeroboam Machor.

18 judges from the High Court to the Court of Appeal:

1. Andrew Joshua Lado

2. Duoth Kulang Bichiok,

3. Malou Yel Akok,

4. Garang Ajang Deng,

5. Kuol Monytoch Deng,

6. Obaj Denyong Anyong,

7. Somaya Sami Abdallah,

8. Noah Gabriel Kau,

9. Aban Tor Onwar,

10. Abrahm Majur Lat,

11. Dr. Takimo Othuan Dak,

12. Alexander Sabor Subek,

13. Michael Atem Chol,

14. Nicola Nyuol Makuach,

15. Mathiang Kuach Mathiang,

16. Bol Ayuel Akuei.

17. John Yel Aleu.

18. Dr. Charles Oya Nyawelo.

Those promoted from the First Grade County Court to judges of the High Court

1. Id Sabit Id Adam

2. Digo Sebit Abraham

3. Dudu Jackson Jajen

4. Lawrence Basnsho Jajen

5. Joshua Ladu

6. Peter Nyok Duok

7. Peter Madhel Chol

8. Ohgwnic Kuot Okero

9. Yai Anyuon Akot

10. Mojahid Abdalla Adam

11. Sabit Bullen Laku

12. Angelo Daniel Gwenga

13. Mengisto Amos Waja

14. Malek Chol Malek

15. Francis Amum Owin

Second Grade County Court judges elevated to First Grade: To be provided

