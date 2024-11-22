President Kiir orders extra armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor

President Salva Kiir has ordered all additional forces in Juba to return to their bases in an apparent move to deescalate a tense security situation after a shooting incident on Thursday night, his security advisor said.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Tut Gatluak said the Commander-In-Chief made directive after chairing an emergency high-level security meeting at his residence on Friday.

The meeting was attended by senior security officials including the Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Santino Deng Wol, the Chief of Military Intelligence, and the Director General of Internal Security Bureau, among others.

Gatluak confirmed that the President emphasized the need to restore calm and ensure such incidents do not recur.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, Gatluak called on the security organs to work collaboratively to maintain peace and stability in the capital.

“The outcomes of the meeting were that, the President of the Republic, Salva Kiir Mayardit, instructed all security agencies that the situation should return to how it was before the clashes erupted in Juba yesterday,” Gatluak said.

“He ordered all forces, saying he does not want any security breaches in Juba city. And people in Juba should live in safety and peace.”

Gatluak said there is no major security threat in the city as the situation is now under control of deployed security agencies operating within the law.

“He also ordered all forces to return to their respective areas and he does not want any military presence in the streets of Juba. The President assured that citizens can move safely within the city without fear or tension and that the situation has returned to normal.”

