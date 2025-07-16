16th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   President Kiir opens parliament, demands action over promises

President Kiir opens parliament, demands action over promises

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir. (Photo: PPU).

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) –President Salva Kiir today officially opened the First Session of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislature, urging immediate action from lawmakers as citizens expect progress, not just promises.

Addressing the official opening of the assembly on Wednesday, July 16, President Kiir emphasized the Parliament’s role as the “guardian of our laws and the cornerstone of our democracy.”

The President’s address underscored a renewed commitment to the nation’s vision and future, urging lawmakers to serve with “honor and unity” to deliver peace, justice, and prosperity.

Prioritizing Peace and Security

President Kiir reiterated that peace, security, and national unity remain the top priorities of his government. “South Sudan will not go back to war,” he affirmed, defining peace as “the presence of justice, healing, and unity.”

He highlighted milestones achieved, including the establishment of revitalized institutions and the graduation and deployment of unified forces. However, he acknowledged that critical tasks remain unfinished.

President Kiir urged all parties to the Peace Agreement to recommit to completing the remaining transitional tasks without preconditions, aiming for “free, fair, and credible elections in 2026.”

He extended an olive branch to holdout groups, stating, “The doors of peace remain open,” and called for their integration into the national army.

To ensure the timely execution of responsibilities, the President announced the reconstitution of the High-Level Standing Committee for the implementation of the Peace Agreement, tasked with working closely with electoral and transitional justice institutions. 

Economic Stability and Anti-Corruption Stance

Addressing the nation’s economic challenges, President Kiir acknowledged the strain caused by the temporary shutdown of oil production, which led to delayed salary payments.

He confirmed that oil production has resumed, and the country is “moving steadily toward stability.”

Crucially, President Kiir stressed his directive to the Vice President in charge of the Economic Cluster to prioritize timely salary payments for civil servants and organized forces, and to ensure the full restoration of essential public services.

He emphasized that the fight against corruption is not negotiable, signaling a firm stance on financial accountability. 

Regional Relations and Call for Sanctions Lift

On foreign policy, President Kiir affirmed South Sudan’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, regional cooperation, and mutual respect. He expressed gratitude to international partners like the Troika, the EU, IGAD, and the African Union for their invaluable support.

However, he reiterated the call for the immediate lifting of sanctions and the arms embargo, arguing that “These measures have served their purpose; they now hinder our progress and security reform.”

He also noted steady progress in relations with Sudan on border issues and trade, while reaffirming commitment to peaceful cooperation with neighbors like Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda to advance trade, development, and counter-terrorism efforts. 

A Call for Action and Progress

Concluding his address, President Kiir called upon the members of Parliament to work with “unity, collaboration, urgency, and honor.”

He urged them to make this session count for every South Sudanese citizen, expressing hope that this Parliament will be remembered as the one that “moved South Sudan from promise to progress.”

With that, President Salva Kiir declared the First Session in 2025 of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislature officially open.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address 1

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Published July 10, 2025

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 2

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation 3

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation

Published July 10, 2025

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack 4

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack

Published July 15, 2025

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army” 5

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

Published July 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir urges holdout groups, ‘pro-peace’ forces to join peace process

Published 43 minutes ago

US senators exempt HIV/Aids funding from initial spending cuts

Published 1 hour ago

Renk county lifts taxes on farm inputs to boost food production

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir promises economic recovery as oil production resumes

Published 2 hours ago

Activist calls on parliament to address Machar’s detention, peace deal

Published 3 hours ago

President Kiir opens parliament, demands action over promises

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.