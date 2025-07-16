President Kiir opens parliament, demands action over promises

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) –President Salva Kiir today officially opened the First Session of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislature, urging immediate action from lawmakers as citizens expect progress, not just promises.

Addressing the official opening of the assembly on Wednesday, July 16, President Kiir emphasized the Parliament’s role as the “guardian of our laws and the cornerstone of our democracy.”

The President’s address underscored a renewed commitment to the nation’s vision and future, urging lawmakers to serve with “honor and unity” to deliver peace, justice, and prosperity.

Prioritizing Peace and Security

President Kiir reiterated that peace, security, and national unity remain the top priorities of his government. “South Sudan will not go back to war,” he affirmed, defining peace as “the presence of justice, healing, and unity.”

He highlighted milestones achieved, including the establishment of revitalized institutions and the graduation and deployment of unified forces. However, he acknowledged that critical tasks remain unfinished.

President Kiir urged all parties to the Peace Agreement to recommit to completing the remaining transitional tasks without preconditions, aiming for “free, fair, and credible elections in 2026.”

He extended an olive branch to holdout groups, stating, “The doors of peace remain open,” and called for their integration into the national army.

To ensure the timely execution of responsibilities, the President announced the reconstitution of the High-Level Standing Committee for the implementation of the Peace Agreement, tasked with working closely with electoral and transitional justice institutions.

Economic Stability and Anti-Corruption Stance

Addressing the nation’s economic challenges, President Kiir acknowledged the strain caused by the temporary shutdown of oil production, which led to delayed salary payments.

He confirmed that oil production has resumed, and the country is “moving steadily toward stability.”

Crucially, President Kiir stressed his directive to the Vice President in charge of the Economic Cluster to prioritize timely salary payments for civil servants and organized forces, and to ensure the full restoration of essential public services.

He emphasized that the fight against corruption is not negotiable, signaling a firm stance on financial accountability.

Regional Relations and Call for Sanctions Lift

On foreign policy, President Kiir affirmed South Sudan’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, regional cooperation, and mutual respect. He expressed gratitude to international partners like the Troika, the EU, IGAD, and the African Union for their invaluable support.

However, he reiterated the call for the immediate lifting of sanctions and the arms embargo, arguing that “These measures have served their purpose; they now hinder our progress and security reform.”

He also noted steady progress in relations with Sudan on border issues and trade, while reaffirming commitment to peaceful cooperation with neighbors like Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda to advance trade, development, and counter-terrorism efforts.

A Call for Action and Progress

Concluding his address, President Kiir called upon the members of Parliament to work with “unity, collaboration, urgency, and honor.”

He urged them to make this session count for every South Sudanese citizen, expressing hope that this Parliament will be remembered as the one that “moved South Sudan from promise to progress.”

With that, President Salva Kiir declared the First Session in 2025 of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislature officially open.

