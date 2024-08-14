14th August 2024
President Kiir mourns ‘battle-hardened’ hero Lt. Gen. Bior Ajang

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 55 mins ago

President Salva Kiir joined mourners on Wednesday at the Late Lt. Gen. Bior Ajang Duot's residence to mourn his death - .Courtesy of the Office of the President, August 14, 2024

President Salva Kiir has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Lt. Gen. Bior Ajang Duot, a revered battle-hardened hero of South Sudan.

The president joined mourners at the Late Lt. Gen. Bior Ajang Duot’s residence in Juba to mourn his death.

In a statement dated August 13, 2024, and released through the office of the president, President Kiir sent a condolence message on the passing of Amb (Lt. Gen) Bior Ajang.

In a heartfelt tribute, President Kiir honored General Duot’s legacy and contributions to the nation’s struggle for independence and his exemplary service in the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces.

“I am profoundly saddened by the news of the passing of Lt. Gen Bior Ajang Duot which occurred on 13th August, 2024. Amb. (Lt. Gen) Bior Ajang Duot was born on 1st January 1948 in Kongor, Twic East County,” the statement stated.

“General Bior Ajang was a battle-hardened hero who participated in numerous battles for the liberation struggle. We lost a freedom fighter, a leader, a strategic thinker whose historic contribution will be remembered by Generation,” it added.

