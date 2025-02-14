President Kiir leaves country for AU submit in Ethiopia

President Salva Kiir travelled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Friday to participate in the 38th Ordinary Assembly of the Heads of State and Government for the African Union, according to his office.

The Summit being held under the theme ‘Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations’ is said to focus on advancing reparatory justice and fostering racial healing across the continent.

Kiir was seen off by First Vice President Dr Riek Machar, Chairperson of Transitional Committee, Kuol Manyang Juuk, Central Equatoria State governor Augustino Jadalla, Interior Minister Angelina Teny and Cabinent Affairs Minister Dr Elia Lumoro, among others

Press Secretary Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel said “while in Addis Ababa, President Kiir will hold several sideline meetings, with other leaders, including the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to discuss the peace process in South Sudan, the Sudan’s refugees in the country and issues of climate change among others.”

The submit will be earmarked with election of new AU Chairperson with Kenya’s Raila Odinga competing against several African contestant for the top post.