President Kiir, head of UNGA discuss South Sudan situation

President Salva Kiir and UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis, met on Thursday to discuss South Sudan’s progress, upcoming elections and the country’s ambitions for a successful future for its citizens.

According to the Office of the President, Mr. Francis commended South Sudan for hosting refugees, and praised “the country’s adherence to humanitarian law and its willingness to help those in need.”

Ambassador Frances, who is Trinidad and Tobago’s permanent representative to the United Nations, made a rare visit to South Sudan on June 15, reportedly to further strengthen and foster cooperation between South Sudan and the United Nations.

“I reassured the President that, of course, decisions about government policies whether in the economy, in agriculture and in education, those decisions belong and rightfully so, to the sovereign and the people of South Sudan,” he said in a press briefing.

“But that the UN will continue to be a reliable partner to work with the government of South Sudan and the people of South Sudan taking the steps and implementing the measure that will take the country forward successfully.”

Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro said the purpose of the UN delegation is to assess various sectors in South Sudan to ensure that they align with both regional and international agendas.

Dr. Lomuro noted that President Kiir conveyed determination to the UN delegation, reaffirming his government’s commitment to collaborating closely with the United Nations to address the challenges facing the nation.

Mr. Francis will conclude his tenure in September 2024 after which the former Prime Minister of Cameroon, Philemon Yang will assume the seat – having been elected by acclamation as president of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.

In accordance with the established regional rotation, the president of the 79th session has to be elected from the Group of African States.

After Uganda and Nigeria, Cameroon becomes the 13th African country to be appointed president of the General Assembly.

The new assembly president, Yang, noted the conflicts around the world and the unbearable toll on civilians and refugees, as in Gaza and Ukraine.

