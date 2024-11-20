20th November 2024
President Kiir fires SSRA boss Africano Mande

Author: Reporter | Published: 34 mins ago

Former SSRA head, Africano Mande|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has fired the Commissioner General of South Sudan Revenue Authority, Africano Mande in a decree read on the state TV, SSBC on Wednesday evening.

President Kiir appointed Simon Akuei, the Secretary General of South Sudan’s Chamber of Commerce as his replacement.

This comes after Mr. Mande attended the EAC state member Revenue authority Commissioner Generals in Nairobi, Kenya where he highlighted the challenges South Sudan face in the digital era he describes as night mare to the institution’s endevours to catch up with the region.

Mr Mande urged the need for the members states to support South Sudan in its strive to be at par with the region, and called for inter-faced digital and interoperability  to ease regional integration with regard to cross-border trade and customs services.

According to him, it will take a while for South Sudan to adopt some of the protocols as the country grapples with catch up with the member states in e-revenue services while urging for collaboration to overcome the challenges.

20th November 2024

