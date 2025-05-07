7th May 2025
President Kiir endorses National Trade Forum 2025 resolutions

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

President Kiir greets Trade Minister Atong Kuol. May 7, 2025. (Photo: Office of the President/Facebook).

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has directed Trade Minister Atong Kuol Manyang to boost investment and address economic challenges, as he endorsed the resolutions of the recently concluded National Trade Forum 2025 handed to him on Wednesday.

The forum organized by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, focused on fostering economic growth, attracting investment, and improving South Sudan’s business environment.

The event brought together public and private sector stakeholders to develop practical solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

Presenting a report which outlined the forum’s resolutions, Minister Atong said illegal taxes and excessive roadblocks as key issues undermining economic stability.

She explained that these barriers force traders to raise commodity prices to offset their losses, further reducing the purchasing power of ordinary citizens.

President Kiir acknowledged these concerns and assured the business community of the government’s commitment to supporting reforms that reduce trade barriers, stabilize markets, and restore investor confidence, a statement from his office said.

“He emphasized the importance of empowering local traders and called on the Ministry to prioritize policies that benefit the broader population and stimulate economic growth.”

 

