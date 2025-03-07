You are here: Home | National News | News | President Kiir, Dr Igga discuss repositioning SPLM
Former Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga – who is also First Deputy Chairman of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) – took oath on Tuesday as the party’s Secretary General, in Juba.
The ceremony was presided over by President Salva Kiir, who is also SPLM Chairman.
Dr. Igga was appointed to the role on February 10, 2025, following a cabinet reshuffle by President Kiir. He expressed his commitment to the unity and welfare of the SPLM.
