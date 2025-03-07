President Kiir, Dr Igga discuss repositioning SPLM

SPLM leader Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr James Wani Igga have reportedly discussed “restructuring and strengthening the SPLM to make it well positioned to address nation-building challenges,” according to Presidential Press Unit.

The head of State and his First Deputy Chairman and Secretary General of the SPLM Dr. James Wani Igga highlighted on Thursday in Jube where they also “discuss critical issues affecting the nation, including the conflict in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal States respectively.”