President Kiir, Dr Igga discuss repositioning SPLM

Author: Reporter | Published: March 7, 2025

President Salva Kiir, SPLM-IG Dr James Wani Igga shake hands after meeting|Photo Courtesy

SPLM leader Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr James Wani Igga have reportedly discussed “restructuring and strengthening the SPLM to make it well positioned to address nation-building challenges,” according to Presidential Press Unit.
The head of State and  his First Deputy Chairman and Secretary General of the SPLM Dr. James Wani Igga highlighted on Thursday in Jube where they also “discuss critical issues affecting the nation, including the conflict in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal States respectively.”
The Presidential Press Unit quoted the Secretary General as saying “the discussions also focused on restructuring and strengthening the SPLM to make it well positioned to address nation-building challenges.”
Dr. Igga reportedly stressed that the SPLM is committed to fostering peace and national unity against South Sudan’s pressing challenges.

Former Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga – who is also First Deputy Chairman of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) – took oath on Tuesday as the party’s Secretary General, in Juba.

The ceremony was presided over by President Salva Kiir, who is also SPLM Chairman.

Dr. Igga was appointed to the role on February 10, 2025, following a cabinet reshuffle by President Kiir. He expressed his commitment to the unity and welfare of the SPLM.

