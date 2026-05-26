President Kiir donates livestock to Muslims ahead of Eid al-Adha

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has donated more than twenty bulls and several sheep to the Muslim community in South Sudan ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations scheduled for tomorrow.

The donation was confirmed by Abdalla Baraj Rwal, who said the livestock would be distributed to vulnerable Muslims in mosques and prisons to support families celebrating the holiday amid ongoing economic hardship.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, Sheikh Abdalla said many Muslim families are struggling to afford sacrificial animals because of the worsening economic situation, unlike in previous years when families could more easily purchase sheep for Eid celebrations.

He described the donation from President Kiir as a timely gesture that would ease pressure on poor families and bring joy to communities marking Eid al-Adha across the country.

South Sudan’s Muslim community is expected to join millions of Muslims worldwide tomorrow in commemorating the annual religious festival of Eid al-Adha.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Sheikh Abdalla said: “In previous years, the economic situation was good, and Muslims could afford to buy a sheep for Eid al-Adha to bring joy to their families. However, these days the economic situation is much more difficult. I bring good news to the poor in South Sudan, both in mosques and prisons, that President Salva Kiir has given them an Eid al-Adha gift: more than twenty bulls and a number of sheep.”

He added: “This gift was delivered by the President’s office to the Islamic Council of South Sudan and will be distributed during Eid. This gift will alleviate much of the economic pressure on families, and we thank the President for this generous gift.