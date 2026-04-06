President Kiir donates food to Juba churches in Easter outreach

President Salva Kiir on Sunday donated food items to churches in Juba and surrounding areas in observance of Easter Celebrations.

The initiative covered nine churches, including St. Therese Parish Cathedral in Kator, St. Joseph Parish, St. Kizito Parish, St. Vincent De Paul Parish, St. Elizabeth Parish, Mary Queen of the Apostle Parish, St. John Presbyterian Church, All Saints Episcopalian Cathedral, and Christian Temple Church.

The outreach aims to support churches assisting people in need and reflects the spirit of sharing during the Easter period.

The Press Secretary, Arek Aldo Ajou, delivered the President’s message to congregations during Easter services.

In the message, the President acknowledged the challenges facing many South Sudanese and said the current hardships are not permanent.

He encouraged citizens to draw hope from the message of Easter, saying the country will continue to move forward with unity and resilience.

The Press Secretary delivered the same message across all the churches that received the donations.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to support communities during a period of religious significance.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter