President Kiir dissolves Upper Nile Cabinet, makes changes in Warrap govt

President Salva Kiir has dissolved the Upper Nile state cabinet and reconstituted a fresh one in a series of major Republican Decrees, also removing the state’s County commissioners and Warrap officials.

The Republican decrees read on the state-run Tv, SSBC, Monday Evening Kiir made the following changes in Upper Nile State.

Changes in Upper Nile State:

President Kiir’s first major decision was the removal of several cabinet ministers in Upper Nile State, signaling his desire for fresh leadership. Among the key reshuffles:

James Monyluak Mijok, the former Minister of Peace Building, was dismissed. James Bachew Tewe, the former Minister of Information and Communication, was replaced with Peter G. Akuei. The role of Minister of Finance, previously held by Pal Deng, was given to Martin Muonykuer Somon Ruot Riang, the former Minister of Trade, was relieved of his duties and replaced by Simon Duop Puk. Tijwok Edward Ador, Minister of Agriculture, was also let g The Ministry of Labour, Public Service, and Human Resource Development saw Deng Ding Lueth removed and replaced with Akuc Jol Achiek. The health sector underwent a reshuffle as well, with Banyji Hernest being replaced by Tijwok Edward Ador. The Ministry of Education saw Peter Rek Dak removed, with Peter Alberto Mabano.

Kiir made changes in the independent commissions too:

Joakino Fidel, the former Security and Peace Advisor, was replaced with Altheib Okic Ajang. Peter Mugo Akuei, Chair of the Human Rights Commission, was relieved, and Chiok Zain Arop took over.

In the state parliament,

Philip Akol Amon was appointed as the new Speaker, replacing Jacob Dollar, a notable shift in legislative leadership.

The reshuffle extended to the county commissioners as well, with sweeping changes across the board: Ding Deng was appointed as the new commissioner of Renk, replacing Akoc Jol Achiek. Onek Okech replaced Yangu Chiok Ajang in Pachoda. In Akoka, James Chol replaced Gew Chuol Yach. Manyiol Akok was appointed as the new commissioner of Maluth, replacing Chiok Zain Arop. In Ulang, Gen. Justice Nhial Batoang took over from Riek Gach Gatluak. Gen Gatwech Jock Deng became the new commissioner of Nasir, taking over from James Gatluak Lew. Koang Diew was appointed to lead Longichuk, replacing Dak Tut Dey. Deng Angow became the new commissioner of Baliet, taking over from Martin Monykuer. John Paul Kuma was appointed commissioner of Maban, replacing Peter Alberto. Lastly, Zechariah Luany Amum replaced Peter Awan Odong in Manyo.

Warrap State:

In a parallel shake-up, President Kiir also enacted significant changes in Warrap State.

Peter Matem Yak, the former Security and Peace Advisor, was replaced with Mayiik Agoth Mayot.

Several key ministers were reassigned, including Agem Akotdit Madur, the former Minister of Cabinet Affairs. Michael Kero Machar, Minister of Youth, Culture, and Sports, was succeeded by John Garang Mabior Ater. and Communication Services, previously led by James Ayiek Bath, was now under the direction of Mamer Bath Matiok. Paulino Mabeny Mayok Yuot was appointed as the new Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. The Ministry of Labour, Public Services, and Human Resources Development was taken over by Gabriel Machol Kur, who replaced Mamer Bath Mabok.

Changes also affected the independent commissions in Warrap:

Malou Madut Malou, the former Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC), was replaced with James Ajiek Maruoo Bol. Bona Mawan Yak, a member of the RRC, was succeeded by Aluak Majök. Diany Rou Riak, the Deputy Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission, was replaced by Manok Akot Atem. The Chairperson of the Peace and Conflict Resolution Commission, Thokriel Chileu, was replaced by Benjamin Anyar Mabior.

In the counties, President Kiir made further appointments:

Makur Dhuol Ajook, the former commissioner of Tonj East County, was replaced by Ngor Dhuol Mangong. Ring Deng Ading, the commissioner of Tonj South County, was succeeded by John Ajiek Warwien.

