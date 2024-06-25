25th June 2024
President Kiir dismisses Trade Minister, Governor of NBGs

Author: SSBC | Published: 2 hours ago

From Left to Right: Former Minister of Trader and Industry, William Anyuon and former Governor of Norther Bahr El-Ghazal, Tong Aken Ngor - Courtesy of Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has dismissed the Minister of Trade and Industry, William Anyuon, and the Governor of Northern Bahr El-Ghazal State, Tong Aken Ngor.

The presidential decrees were announced on the state broadcaster SSBC Monday evening.

In one decree, President Kiir appointed Amb. Joseph Mum as the new Minister of Trade and Industry.

In another decree, Abang Ajongo Mawut was appointed as the new Governor of Northern Bahr El-Ghazal State.

Tong Aken Ngor has served as governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state since 2020, while William Anyuon was appointed Minister of Trade and Industry in November last year.

25th June 2024

