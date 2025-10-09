9th October 2025

President Kiir dismisses army chief, makes series of ministerial changes

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir |Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has dismissed the country’s Chief of Defence Forces and announced changes across several government ministries, according to decrees aired Wednesday on the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC).

Kiir removed General Dau Aturjong from his position as head of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and reassigned him as a Technical Advisor in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

The president reinstated General Paul Ngang Majok, who previously held the role before being dismissed in July.

In the cabinet, Kiir appointed Denay Jock Chagor as Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism. Chagor previously served as governor of Jonglei State and leads the South Sudan United Movement/Army (SSUM/A).

Kiir reassigned Rizik Zakaria Hassan, the outgoing wildlife minister, to lead the Ministry of Transport. He replaces Dr. Lam Akol, who had held the transport portfolio since May.

Dr. Akol is the head of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) and secretary-general of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), a coalition that is part of the revitalized peace agreement.

In a separate decree, Kiir revoked the appointment of Beny Gideon Mabor as Minister of East African Community Affairs, just one day after naming him to the post.

The president appointed Pieng Deng Kuol to the position instead. Kuol previously served as Inspector General of Police and as South Sudan’s ambassador to the African Union.

