President Kiir directs new Trade Minister to empower local traders

President Salva Kiir has directed the new Minister of Trade and Industry to empower local traders.



Trade and Industry Minister, Joseph Moum Majak who was appointed a week ago alongside Governor Simon Uber Ajongo Mawut in a Republic Decree was sworn into office on Monday.

They replaced ex-minister William Anyuon, and Governor Tong Aken Ngor respectively.

In his remark following the officials’ swearing-in, President Salva Kiir Mayardit has reportedly urged the new appointees to work towards empowering the local traders.

According to the press unit, Kiir emphasized the importance of prioritizing national interests over personal ones.

Minister Moum vowed to put in place measures aimed at addressing the underlying trigger of the spiralling inflation to bring about economic stability.

Meanwhile, Governor Uber pledged to unite the people of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

