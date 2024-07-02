2nd July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Governance | National News | News   |   President Kiir directs new Trade Minister to empower local traders

President Kiir directs new Trade Minister to empower local traders

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 40 mins ago

Joseph Moum Majak, the Minister of Trade and Industry after swearing-in ceremony on Monday, 1st July 2024| Courtesy of the Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has directed the new Minister of Trade and Industry to empower local traders.

Trade and Industry Minister, Joseph Moum Majak who was appointed a week ago alongside Governor Simon Uber Ajongo Mawut in a Republic Decree was sworn into office on Monday.

They replaced ex-minister William Anyuon, and Governor Tong Aken Ngor respectively.

In his remark following the officials’ swearing-in, President Salva Kiir Mayardit has reportedly urged the new appointees to work towards empowering the local traders.

According to the press unit, Kiir emphasized the importance of prioritizing national interests over personal ones.

Minister Moum vowed to put in place measures aimed at addressing the underlying trigger of the spiralling inflation to bring about economic stability.

Meanwhile, Governor Uber pledged to unite the people of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions 1

Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024

South Sudan inks satellite internet deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink 2

South Sudan inks satellite internet deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Published Thursday, June 27, 2024

Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students 3

Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students

Published Thursday, June 27, 2024

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak 4

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak

Published Friday, June 28, 2024

Kiir declares S. Sudan wildlife population world’s largest following census 5

Kiir declares S. Sudan wildlife population world’s largest following census

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir directs new Trade Minister to empower local traders

Published 40 mins ago

South Sudan gets new World Bank country director

Published 1 hour ago

CES official issues stern warning to Rokon underage defilers

Published 1 hour ago

‘We must work hard for peace,’ says Angelina

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir swears in trade minister Moum, NBGs governor Uber

Published 14 hours ago

MP urges Unity State, Ruweng authorities to hold peace dialogue

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!