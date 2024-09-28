President Kiir bids farewell to late sister Anok Mayardit

President Salva Kiir paid tribute on Saturday to his elder sister Anok Mayardit who passed away in September 20, 2024 as a plane carrying her remains left for Warrap State where she will be laid to rest.

The president – accompanied by First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar – laid flowers on the coffin of his sister, and greeted a number of senior government officials who have joined him to express their condolences as seen in pictures uploaded to social media.

“In an emotional show of solidarity and love, President Salva Kiir joined a large gathering of mourners at Juba airport to pay tribute to his late elder sister, Mama Anok Mayardit Thiik, who passed away last week in Juba,” the President’s office said.

A crowd of mourners watched on as the body of the deceased was flown to her ancestral hometown of Akon in Warrap State, where she would be laid to rest.