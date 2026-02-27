President Kiir approves release of 2025 P.8 exam results next week

President Salva Kiir has directed the Ministry of General Education and Instruction to release the results of the 2025 Primary 8 exams next week.



The directive came after a meeting at the State House this afternoon with Minister of General Education and Instruction, Kuyok Abol Kuyok, who presented the national results along with his technical team on Friday.

The exams, officially known as the Certificate of Primary Education (CPE), were administered in November last year.

In a statement, President Kiir said the timely release of results will help ensure a smooth transition for successful candidates into secondary school during the ongoing first academic term. He added that it will help maintain continuity in the academic calendar and reduce disruption for learners across the country.

After receiving the report, President Kiir congratulated candidates who passed the examinations, praising their resilience amid challenges facing the country’s education sector.

A total of 84,506 pupils sat for the exams, including 45,427 boys and 39,079 girls. Minister Kuyok said 96.4 percent of candidates successfully passed.

President Kiir urged the ministry to continue its efforts to ensure that no learner is left behind.

