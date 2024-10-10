10th October 2024
President Al-Sisi arrives in Eritrea to strengthen ties

President Al-Sisi arrives in Eritrea to strengthen ties

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 hour ago

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is welcomed by President Isaias Afwerki upon his arrival in Asmara on Thursday, October 10, 2024. — Courtesy of Daily News Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrived in Eritrea on Thursday to strengthen bilateral relations, as reported by local media.

As stated by the Egyptian State Information Service, the visit seeks to enhance bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

During their discussions, the leaders will focus on strengthening ties between Egypt and Eritrea.

This will be followed by a Tripartite Summit involving the Presidents of Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia, aimed at addressing regional security and stability issues.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday, 9 October,  arrived in Eritrea for a three-day official visit. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral ties.

The discussions will also address the regional situation, focusing on efforts to promote stability and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, ultimately benefiting the development and interests of the region’s people.

Last month, the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty, visited Asmara, where they met with President Afwerki to lay the groundwork for this visit.

