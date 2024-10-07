‘Prepare for Governor Akol Koor’s reception,’ Warrap residents in Juba urged

The Warrap State coordination office is urging residents in Juba to prepare for the arrival of their new governor, Akol Koor, who is set to land in the country on Wednesday, 9th October 2024.

Gen. Koor has been appointed as the new governor of Warrap State, following his removal as Director General of the Internal Security Bureau by a presidential decree announced on October 2 via state-owned SSBC.

The Warrap State coordinator in Juba, Kur Akol Malek, noted that the governor was abroad on a government mission at the time of his appointment. He confirmed that Gen. Koor is expected to return on Wednesday after completing his mission.

Kur stated that his office has organized a significant delegation to welcome their new leader.

After the reception, delegates will escort Akol Koor to his home as they await his swearing-in

“The newly appointed Governor of Warrap is set to arrive on Wednesday at 1 o’clock,” announced Kur.

“He was appointed while on a government mission, and will return to the country following its completion in time for his swearing-in,” he added.

“We’re urging our national MPs, Warrap ministers, and fellow citizens in Juba to come out in large numbers to welcome the new governor,” he continued.

“After his arrival, delegates will accompany him to his home in Thongping, and the swearing-in date will be announced later,” he concluded.

Gen. Koor previously served for 13 years as Director General of the Internal Security Bureau.

On October 2, President Kiir relieved him of this position, appointing Lt. Gen. Akec Tong Aleu, the former governor of Warrap State, as his replacement.

Koor’s subsequent appointment as the new governor of Warrap, replacing Kuol Muor Muor, sparked speculation about his potential decline from the governorship.

However, the coordinator dismissed these rumours as mere social media propaganda, asserting that the new governor is prepared to assume his role.

He noted that communal conflicts and other internal issues in Warrap have diminished following Akol Koor’s appointment, signalling a positive shift for the state.

