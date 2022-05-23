“Preach love, unity, reconciliation”, Archbishop Arama tells Bishops

A prominent religious leader has emphasized on the need for South Sudanese bishops to disseminate peace and reconciliation messages to hard-to-reach areas across the country.



South Sudan over the past period continued to witness rampant communal hostilities mainly orchestrated by cattle raiding, armed youths and tribal militias.

In 2014, religious leaders met in Juba and urged the people of South Sudan to reconcile and live in peace.

They, at that time, decried the suffering that thousands of civilians endured after the eruption of the conflict in mid-December 2013.

Justine Badi Arama, the Primate and Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

Badi spoke during the consecration of Emmanuel Lomoro Eluzai as the third Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rokon on Sunday.

“My dear Bishops, who are here, my brother Archbishops, go back to your places, preach love, preach unity, preach reconciliation. That is what South Sudan is lacking. So as a church we must shout with that,” Justin Arama said.

Last month, President Salva Kiir launched nationwide public consultations for the establishment of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing.

The consultation aimed to design legislation and ensure the experiences of women, men, girls and boys are sufficiently documented and incorporated for legislation.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter