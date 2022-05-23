23rd May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   “Preach love, unity, reconciliation”, Archbishop Arama tells Bishops

“Preach love, unity, reconciliation”, Archbishop Arama tells Bishops

Authors: Charles Wote | Lodiong Alex | Published: 7 hours ago

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Justin Badi Arama | Credit | Courtesy

A prominent religious leader has emphasized on the need for South Sudanese bishops to disseminate peace and reconciliation messages to hard-to-reach areas across the country.

South Sudan over the past period continued to witness rampant communal hostilities mainly orchestrated by cattle raiding, armed youths and tribal militias.

In 2014, religious leaders met in Juba and urged the people of South Sudan to reconcile and live in peace.

They, at that time, decried the suffering that thousands of civilians endured after the eruption of the conflict in mid-December 2013.

Justine Badi Arama, the Primate and Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

Badi spoke during the consecration of Emmanuel Lomoro Eluzai as the third Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rokon on Sunday.

“My dear Bishops, who are here, my brother Archbishops, go back to your places, preach love, preach unity, preach reconciliation. That is what South Sudan is lacking.  So as a church we must shout with that,” Justin Arama said.

Last month, President Salva Kiir launched nationwide public consultations for the establishment of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing.

The consultation aimed to design legislation and ensure the experiences of women, men, girls and boys are sufficiently documented and incorporated for legislation.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit 1

Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit

Published Friday, May 20, 2022

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi 2

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule 3

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule

Published Sunday, May 22, 2022

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders 4

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders

Published Thursday, May 19, 2022

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei 5

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament adjourned over power outrage, MPs condemn it

Published 3 hours ago

Abyei residents protest killing, looting of property

Published 3 hours ago

“Embrace sports as means to promote peaceful coexistence”, youth urged

Published 6 hours ago

“Preach love, unity, reconciliation”, Archbishop Arama tells Bishops

Published 7 hours ago

Soldiers in Mogiri told to facilitate peaceful passage of Bor herders

Published 8 hours ago

“They attacked my residence”, says Mayiandit Commissioner after surviving assassination attempt

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.