PPC passes Election Code of conduct

The Political Parties Council has passed the Election Code of conduct to guide the activities of registered political Parties during the anticipated general elections in the country.

The decision was reached during the council’s sixth meeting chaired by the Council’s Chairperson, Eng. James Akol Zakayo.

He told reporters after a Tusday’s meeting that the code of conduct was unanimously passed by the members of the council in accordance with section 18 (1) (e) of the Political Parties Act.

“The political parties Council, PPC in its meeting number six dated 13th of August 2024 …unanimously passed the election code of conduct for the registered political parties in the Republic of South Sudan,” read the resolve Eng. Akol.

The order came into force on on Tuesday, 13/08/2024.



When asked about the content of the code of conduct, Akol says the code of conduct will regulate how Political parties should conduct themselves during elections.

“There are two key areas; sectioned 31 of the political parties act gives us power to regulate all the parties and to establish policies – of which, we have drafted this regulation.

“Section 18. 1 (e) of the political parties Act 2012 as amended 2022 gives me as the chairperson the solid right to sign all the regulations and resolutions passed by the council.”

