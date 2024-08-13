13th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   PPC passes Election Code of conduct

PPC passes Election Code of conduct

Author: Charle Woter | Published: 3 hours ago

PPC Chairperson, Eng. James Akol Zakayo briefs journalists on the Elections Code of Conduct|Photo by Charles Wote

The Political Parties Council has passed the Election Code of conduct to guide the activities of registered political Parties during the anticipated general elections in the country.

The decision was reached during the council’s sixth meeting chaired by the Council’s Chairperson, Eng. James Akol Zakayo.

He told reporters after a Tusday’s  meeting that the code of conduct was unanimously passed by the members of the council in accordance with section 18 (1) (e) of the Political Parties Act.

“The political parties Council, PPC in its meeting number six dated 13th of August 2024 …unanimously passed the election code of conduct for the registered political parties in the Republic of South Sudan,” read the resolve Eng. Akol.

The order came  into force on on Tuesday, 13/08/2024.

When asked about the content of the code of conduct, Akol says the code of conduct will regulate how Political parties should conduct themselves during elections.

“There are two key areas;  sectioned 31 of the political parties act  gives us power to regulate all the parties and to establish policies – of which, we have drafted this regulation.

“Section 18. 1 (e) of the political parties Act 2012 as amended 2022 gives me as the chairperson the solid right to sign all the regulations and resolutions passed by the council.”

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 1

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels 2

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published August 9, 2024

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results 3

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results

Published August 8, 2024

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results 4

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results

Published August 8, 2024

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner 5

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner

Published August 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

PPC passes Election Code of conduct

Published 3 hours ago

Parliament set to probe alleged telecom malpractices

Published 3 hours ago

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published 4 hours ago

MP expresses fear over rising cases of plane crashes

Published 6 hours ago

SSPDF soldier dies in Juba-Nimule road bus accident

Published 6 hours ago

Juba residential heads empowered to crackdown on gangs

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.