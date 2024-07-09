PPC announces 14 more registered political parties

The Political Parties Council on Monday announced it registered 14 more political parties, bringing the total number of accredited ones to 29 in the country.

This comes a week after the six-month ultimatum for the registration of political parties ended on June 30th.

This is despite the Minister of Justice in April declaring the 7500 US dollar-registration fee null and void – after 14 political parties threatened to sue the body over what they described as unreasonable and illegall fee.

It is also despite the Justice Minister, Ruben Madol Arol and PPC chairperson, Eng. James Akol Zakayo signaling efforts to resolve the stalemate.

Speaking during the inauguration of political council’s new headquarters building in Juba on Monday, Akol announced the accreditation of 14 more parties bringing the total number to 29.

“We would like to announce these parties that have been registered and the parties are United Democratic Party, Federal Democratic Party, United Democratic Front, United Communist Party of South Sudan, Democratic Union Part, South Sudan African Union,

Others are; “Generation Party, South Sudan National Party,… National Democratic Front, Republican Party of South Sudan, National Justice Movement Party, National Labor party,” said Akol, confirming that “these are the parties that have been registered.”

Earlier, PPC Chairperson Eng. James Akol Zakayo said, some parties were unable to meet registration requirements including the 50,000 US dollar registration fee.

The closure of the exercise means SPLM-IO which is a key party to the 2018 peace agreement will not be eligible to participate in the 2024 elections that have been declared by the National election at the weekend.

However, the presidency is yet to decide on the outcome of the High-Level Committee on the review of the peace roadmap.

