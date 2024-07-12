Poverty is leading national security threat in South Sudan: Angelina

Poverty is the number one national security threat facing South Sudanese currently, Interior Minister Angelina Teny said during the World Population Day, amid the severe economic crisis impacting the country.

Around 80 percent of South Sudan’s 13 million population are estimated to be living on less than one US dollar a day, according to the UN population agency UNFPA.

The 2024 Global Population Review report also indicates that South Sudan has the highest poverty rate with 82.3%, followed by Equatorial Guinea with 76.8% and Madagascar with 70.7%.

“The number one national security threat that we’ve found is poverty, and that has nothing to do with physical security,” Ms. Teny said, speaking on the population day.

The interior minister further stated that South Sudan lacks proper data, which could be essential in allocating resources to the citizens.

“Now, we have deduced this from an assessment and a survey but with no proper data. This is connected to our very existence because it would direct how we allocate our resources, how we ensure security is provided with regard to poverty.”

Echoing the minister remarks, UNFPA Country Representative Dr. Ademola Olajide said the government should invest in the National Bureau of Statistics to ensure data-based decision making and planning.

“When resources are limited, investment must be targeted, focused and must be result-oriented. Investment in the National Bureau of Statistic and statistical system is central to stimulating national development.”

“Beyond that, we also need to strengthen the capacity of government and none government institution to use that evidence for decision making.”

The South Sudan Bureau of Statistics previously said it faced challenges including inadequate resource allocation and lack of skilled human resources.

A June 2024 World Bank report showed South Sudan has topped the list of countries worst hit by food inflation in the world making it the only nation with the most expensive food prices.

The Food Security Update indicates that in South Sudan, food prices stand at an inflation rate of 164 per cent – while Zimbabwe comes second with 48 per cent followed by Liberia at (16%), Viet Nam (11%), and Haiti is fifth (at 11%).

The World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization also projected South Sudan, Palestine, Sudan, and Mali as having the highest level of food insecurity among 18 global hotspots, and will suffer famine from June to October 2024.

According to WFP and FAO, the number of South Sudanese facing starvation and death is projected to almost double between April and July 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

The situation is blamed on sharp currency depreciation, subnational violence and the humanitarian crisis caused by the influx of returnees and refugees from the Sudan.

