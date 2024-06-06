Populations in low-lying areas urged to move to high grounds

The Ministry of Environment is encouraging people living in South Sudan’s low-lands to move to higher grounds as the country anticipates flooding in the coming months.

Torrential rains in the East Africa region have swelled up Lake Victoria and triggered rising Nile water level in what experts predict will cause catastrophic flooding in downstream South Sudan.

Photos shared online as of June 2024 show floodwaters have already overpowered weak dykes and submerged homesteads, pastures and farmlands in Panyijiar County of Unity State.

In a statement on World Environment Day, the Ministry also urges people in urban areas to dig drainage system, clear water ways and streams to avoid loss of lives ahead of the anticipated floods.

“On the expected flooding in the lowlands and floodplains, communities living in those areas are advised to relocate to high grounds to avoid loss of lives and properties,” said Jaden Tongun, the ministry’s undersecretary while reading out the statement on Wednesday.

“In cities and towns, people are advised to did drains, clear drainage systems to channel runoff to the streams and rivers.”

Mr. Tongun further underscored the prevalence of practices that destroy the environment, including massive deforestation, and plastic pollution in towns, streams and rivers.

He said this is in addition to the unsustainable solid and liquid waste management and oil pollution in the oil producing areas.

“The Ministry of Environment and Forestry urges all the citizens of South Sudan to protect and conserve the environment and embark on sustainable lifestyles because there is no planet B.”

The official added that the Ministry is unable to commemorate the day on Wednesday, but will mark the day later with series of activities such as cleaning campaigns, tree planting ad awareness raising.

This year’s national theme for the World Environment Day is; “Our Environment, Our Responsibility”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Sudan’s RSF accused of killing 100 in village attack Previous Post