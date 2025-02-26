26th February 2025
Pope’s condition remains ‘critical but stable’: Vatican

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

Pope Francis was last seen in public at his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square. (File/Courtesy).

Pope Francis has not suffered breathing difficulty and his condition remains stable although critical as of Tuesday night, the Holy See Press Office said, as the pontiff spends his 11th night in hospital bed.

The 88-year-old has been at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since 14 February and is being treated for double pneumonia, chronic bronchitis and signs of mild renal failure.

“The Holy Father’s clinical condition remains critical but stable. There have been no acute respiratory episodes, and hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable,” the Holy See said.

“In the evening, he underwent a scheduled CT scan to radiologically monitor the bilateral pneumonia. The prognosis remains cautious.”

The Vatican said on February 25 that Pope Francis “rested well throughout the night” – a day after it was reported that his condition saw a slight improvement.

 

