Political will, shared aspirations are key to lasting peace in South Sudan: Haysom

The transitional government, which just postponed elections and extended its tenure until 2026, needs serious political will and shared aspirations if the country is to achieve lasting peace, said the head of UN Mission in South Sudan.

Addressing the International Peace Day event in Juba on 21st September, Nicholas Haysom stated that South Sudan is at a crossroads on a journey towards lasting peace, democracy, and development.

“Peace can only be achieved or secured together, and it can only be sustained when there is a political will, a common purpose, and shared aspirations,” said the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General.

“In my view, South Sudan still has some work to do to develop those shared ambitions to cherish its collective aspirations.”

On Saturday, President Kiir signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution of 2011, signaling the official postponement of the country’s first-ever elections.

This came after the parliament unanimously endorsed the constitutional amendment that was passed by the cabinet and peace monitoring body R-JMEC amid tight deadlines and concerns over the necessity of another extension.

UNMISS boss Hayom said although the decision has tested the patience of South Sudanese who have waited to exercise their democratic rights to elect their leaders, it is important to avert the risk of renewed conflict.

“While the people of this country are, yet again, being asked to show their patience, this development does recognize the risk of renewed conflict and the political vacuum caused as a result of the want of electoral preparations,” he said.

Mr. Haysom further argued that the postponement of general elections could be an opportunity for nation-building and emphasized the need for urgency in implementing critical provisions of the 2018 accord.

He underscored that the country is facing multiple crises, including intercommunal violence, dire humanitarian situation, a deteriorating economic condition, an influx of nearly a million people from the Sudan, and extreme weather conditions causing floods.

“Given this very harsh reality, I strongly emphasized that the responsibility to avoid divisive politics rests on us all. I emphasized that promoting a culture of peace requires recognizing diversity as a strength and committing to building intercommunal harmony.”

“Constitution making and elections are themselves divisive. Thus, it is critical that their approach to these processes be as nation-building exercises. They must be inclusive, and all South Sudanese need to own them.”

“The youth readily agreed to this national approach, asking only that the required political and civic space be opened up so that the youth voice could be heard.”

The peacekeeper said UNMISS welcomes government efforts to advance the transitional justice process by passing the bills on the Commission for Truth Reconciliation and Healing and the Compensation and Reparation Authority by parliament.

“This provides an opportunity to advance the culture of peace as a collective responsibility and, at the same time, undermining the culture of impunity.”

Further, Mr. Haysom hailed the “courage and commitment” of UN peacekeepers and humanitarian personnel who are supporting communities in South Sudan and across the world.

