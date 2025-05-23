23rd May 2025
Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

Unified soldiers at a training center. | 23RD August 2022. | Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The First Deputy Chairperson of the SPLM has called on all political parties in South Sudan to disband their military wings, declaring that the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) is the only legitimate army recognized by the constitution.

Speaking in Juba on Thursday, May 23, Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, who also serves as Vice President and heads the Economic Cluster, said no political organization should operate a militia or be led by what he termed as “self-declared commanders-in-chief.”

He cited SPLM’s example in integrating the former SPLA into the national army as a model of political maturity and national responsibility.

“SPLM has no military wing, nor does it need one,” he stated. “We gave the SPLA to the people of South Sudan. For this matter, I ask all political parties to do the same. South Sudan has only one army, one government, and one Commander-in-Chief, H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit.”

Dr. Bol stressed that any group bearing arms outside state control poses a threat to national unity and democratic progress.

He urged citizens and the international community to reject such formations and reaffirmed that political parties maintaining armed elements should be excluded from participating in the 2026 general elections.

“Those who bear arms illegally must be disarmed,” he said. “Political parties with private armies cannot and must not be part of the peace process, democratic processes, or the 2026 elections. Only through the rule of law and legitimate security structures can South Sudan achieve lasting peace.”

His remarks come amid ongoing concerns over delays in the security arrangements outlined in the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

In October last year, Bol Toby Maduot, leader of the South Sudan African National Union (SSANU), also warned against political parties using their armed wings to stall peace implementation.

Dr. Bol concluded by appealing for national unity and dialogue, urging all South Sudanese to uphold the law, reject violence, and work collectively toward peaceful elections and lasting stability.

