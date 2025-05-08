Political Parties Council unveils new system to end double membership

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Chairperson of the Political Party Council, Hon. James Akol Zakayo, has announced the acquisition of a new, advanced registration system aimed at streamlining political party membership and eliminating duplicate registrations ahead of South Sudan’s upcoming general elections.

Hon. Akol announced on Wednesday, May 7, during a stakeholders’ validation workshop on media communication strategy for the elections.

He emphasized the importance of media collaboration to ensure accurate and widespread public awareness of the new registration process.

“With this system, no political party member will be registered under more than one party,” said Akol. “It is a vital step in promoting transparency and credibility in the political process.”

He added that the Council is now equipped with the necessary resources to begin enrolling members into the centralized system. The move is expected to enhance accountability and provide a clearer picture of party affiliations across the country.

Akol also highlighted the role of the media in supporting the registration rollout: “We will need the media to help disseminate information to the grassroots. When the time comes, we shall engage the Media Authority to assist in this effort.”

He further called for training opportunities for the Council’s internal media unit to strengthen communication and outreach capacities, describing this phase as “the beginning of collaboration” between the Political Party Council and media institutions.

