8th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Political Parties Council unveils new system to end double membership

Political Parties Council unveils new system to end double membership

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

Hon. James Akol Zakayo, Chairperson of the Political Party Council during a stakeholders’ validation workshop on media communication strategy for the elections on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - photo courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Chairperson of the Political Party Council, Hon. James Akol Zakayo, has announced the acquisition of a new, advanced registration system aimed at streamlining political party membership and eliminating duplicate registrations ahead of South Sudan’s upcoming general elections.

Hon. Akol announced on Wednesday, May 7, during a stakeholders’ validation workshop on media communication strategy for the elections.

He emphasized the importance of media collaboration to ensure accurate and widespread public awareness of the new registration process.

“With this system, no political party member will be registered under more than one party,” said Akol. “It is a vital step in promoting transparency and credibility in the political process.”

He added that the Council is now equipped with the necessary resources to begin enrolling members into the centralized system. The move is expected to enhance accountability and provide a clearer picture of party affiliations across the country.

Akol also highlighted the role of the media in supporting the registration rollout: “We will need the media to help disseminate information to the grassroots. When the time comes, we shall engage the Media Authority to assist in this effort.”

He further called for training opportunities for the Council’s internal media unit to strengthen communication and outreach capacities, describing this phase as “the beginning of collaboration” between the Political Party Council and media institutions.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudanese refugee student scores 92% in Sudan secondary certificate exams 1

South Sudanese refugee student scores 92% in Sudan secondary certificate exams

Published May 2, 2025

MSF hospital in Old Fangak bombed, multiple casualties reported 2

MSF hospital in Old Fangak bombed, multiple casualties reported

Published May 3, 2025

SPLM-IO Juba faction faults govt’s peace plan over alleged failure to address violence 3

SPLM-IO Juba faction faults govt’s peace plan over alleged failure to address violence

Published May 2, 2025

Warrap governor tells Tonj East armed youths to return guns of disarmed soldiers 4

Warrap governor tells Tonj East armed youths to return guns of disarmed soldiers

Published May 2, 2025

4 killed, 25 injured in Fangak airstrikes, including 9-month-old — Official 5

4 killed, 25 injured in Fangak airstrikes, including 9-month-old — Official

Published May 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Yau Yau urges public to embrace elections, beware of false promises

Published 18 mins ago

Eyewitness: MSF coordinator recalls Old Fangak hospital strike

Published 41 mins ago

Cholera kills 4 in one week in Upper Nile’s Akoka

Published 47 mins ago

Bill Gates to give away $200 billion to world’s poor by 2045

Published 1 hour ago

Norway says air attack on MSF hospital in Fangak is ‘unacceptable’

Published 2 hours ago

Three Wau women receive SIHA Network’s human rights defender awards

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.