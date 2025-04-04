Political Analyst: Museveni’s visit crucial for S. Sudan’s peace process

A political analyst calls Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s visit to South Sudan a crucial step toward securing peace in the country.



In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Dr. Abraham Kuol highlighted Museveni’s instrumental role in the 2018 peace agreement and expressed optimism about the potential impact of his visit.

Dr. Kuol stated that Museveni’s arrival, together with the African Panel of the Wise, could serve as a turning point in resolving South Sudan’s ongoing conflict.

“I am happy because the coming of President Yoweri Museveni to South Sudan will clear a doubt or will clear the air within the international community, the people of South Sudan, and the opposition,” Dr. Kuol said.

“I am sure the Panel of the Wise will be able to talk with the president. They will talk with Museveni. And out of that, they will be able to tell the public what the exact finding is on the issues that involve the arrest of the First Vice President.”

Dr. Kuol further emphasized that the peace agreement, which was revitalized in recent years, was initially brokered by Uganda alongside other regional leaders. He expressed hope that the panel’s discussions with Museveni would provide much-needed clarity on critical issues, including the arrest of South Sudan’s First Vice President.

“If the arrest of the First Vice President was made without Uganda’s involvement, then by the end of President Museveni’s visit, Uganda will declare and put out a press statement saying they were going to support the Panel of the Wise in resolving the conflict in South Sudan, rather than being partisan and supporting only one side of the government,” Dr. Kuol added.

The arrival of the African Union’s Panel of the Wise, alongside President Museveni, is expected to bring clarity and shed light on the current state of peace efforts in South Sudan, paving the way for renewed hope in the country’s peace process.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter