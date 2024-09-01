Policeman takes own life at Kator suburb

A 30-year-old man who was a member of the organized forces took his life inside in his room under unclear circumstances at Kator residential area in Juba on Thursday, his brother said.



The deceased police officer whom we have opted to have his identity concealed out of respect for the family was found hanging from the roof of his room on the morning of Friday, 29th August.

His elder brother Mahomes (not his real name), who narrated the incident in an interview with Eye Radio, said the family is still in shock and disbelief.

Mr. Mahomes said there is no known reason that compelled his brother to commit suicide, but added that the deceased had been looking depressed a few days before the incident.

“It seems that he had a psychological problem, but he did not inform anyone about it. Even we searched for it with his friends, no one knows about this problem and we did not find any trace of it,” he said.

He states that, according to their finding, the late hadn’t been involved in any conflict issue with someone that might have compelled him to take his life.

According to him, the deceased was unmarried, had no serious health issues, and had been committed in serving as a policeman since graduation.

“His health and social condition was good for anyone who complained. When our brother entered the police college, he was normal, and even in the recent periods between 2020 and 2024, his health and social condition was good until he committed suicide.”

Experts have said suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the age of 15 and 29 years globally.

According to WHO data, as of 2019 South Sudan has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, occupying 13th position out of 172 countries surveyed globally, and 4th in Africa.

Section 15 of the South Sudan Penal Act stipulates that suicide is a criminal offence for survivors, and punishable for up to a year or a fine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) advocates for the decriminalisation of suicide and suicide attempts, stating that removing such laws removes stigma and allows avenues for providing appropriate mental health support to individuals in crisis.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter