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Police vow to arrest officer filmed assaulting civilian in viral video

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 4 hours ago

Maj. Gen Daniel Justine, Police Spokesperson - Moses Awan/Eye Radio - 3rd Jan. 2024

The Spokesperson of the National Police has vowed to track down and arrest an alleged police officer captured in a viral video assaulting an alcohol-influenced individual in Juba on Tuesday afternoon.

The video, which circulated widely on social media on Tuesday, May 5, shows an unidentified man repeatedly beating a person believed to be influenced by alcohol who was lying on the ground. After the assault, the man was seen returning to his car with a broken side mirror.

While the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, eyewitnesses claim the confrontation was triggered by damage to the vehicle’s side mirror.

Preliminary reports suggest the suspect is a police officer attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), though Eye Radio has not independently verified this information.

Speaking to Eye Radio, National Police Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin condemned the act, emphasizing that no individual is above the law.

“In such cases, the victim should open a case. If his side mirror is broken, he must file a complaint against the person and allow the law to take its course. He cannot take the law into his own hands, whether he is CID or not, to beat a citizen. The law is very clear,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Daniel added that even if the suspect had filed a complaint, he would still face arrest for assault. “Our laws are very strict on how civilians should be treated. We do not tolerate such behaviour,” he stressed.

He also urged members of the public to report any cases of harassment or misconduct by security personnel to the police authorities.

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5th May 2026

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