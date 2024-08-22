Police: Victims of gender, sexual violence should seek care without Form 8

The police have clarified that victims of gender and sexual violence should not be deterred from seeking medical care and justice due to the absence of Form Eight (8).

This policy prioritizes immediate medical attention, irrespective of the availability of Police Investigation Form 8, a crucial document used in court for cases of violence, sexual assault, and harm.

In July 2018, the Ministry of Interior reversed a recent order from former Minister of Health Riek Gai, reinstating the requirement for Form 8 before administering treatment in emergency cases at hospitals and private clinics.

Brig. Gen. James Dak, head of the Protection Unit for Gender and Sexual Violence, emphasized that victims should receive immediate medical care, regardless of whether Police Investigation Form 8 is completed beforehand.

Speaking to the media on August 21 in Juba, Dak stressed that the absence of the form should not impede access to essential treatment, which can be provided later.

“According to the medical practitioners, any injured person should be recorded with Form 8, but, the last resolution taken by the Deputy Minister of Interior without Form 8 the patient should be treated and later on form 8 can be filled,” said Dak.

“Form 8 shouldn’t be an obstacle. To whoever is injured and whoever needs medical attention I would like also to advise the media we need your cooperation,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Dak called for media cooperation not disclosing the details of the cases under investigation because it harms the interests of the survivor.

“We have to cooperate and when we are investigating a child under 18 years the information should be not recovered until the investigation is complete,” Dak said.

“We have to protect the child’s rights. This child is a victim of culprits so we don’t expose his part and we don’t expose the case,” he said.

