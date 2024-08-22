22nd August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Police: Victims of gender, sexual violence should seek care without Form 8

Police: Victims of gender, sexual violence should seek care without Form 8

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Brig. Gen. James Dak, head of the Protection Unit for Gender and Sexual Violence at South Sudan National Police Service - 18th July 2022. Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The police have clarified that victims of gender and sexual violence should not be deterred from seeking medical care and justice due to the absence of Form Eight (8).

This policy prioritizes immediate medical attention, irrespective of the availability of Police Investigation Form 8, a crucial document used in court for cases of violence, sexual assault, and harm.

In July 2018, the Ministry of Interior reversed a recent order from former Minister of Health Riek Gai, reinstating the requirement for Form 8 before administering treatment in emergency cases at hospitals and private clinics.

Brig. Gen. James Dak, head of the Protection Unit for Gender and Sexual Violence, emphasized that victims should receive immediate medical care, regardless of whether Police Investigation Form 8 is completed beforehand.

Speaking to the media on August 21 in Juba, Dak stressed that the absence of the form should not impede access to essential treatment, which can be provided later.

“According to the medical practitioners, any injured person should be recorded with Form 8, but, the last resolution taken by the Deputy Minister of Interior without Form 8 the patient should be treated and later on form 8 can be filled,” said Dak.

“Form 8 shouldn’t be an obstacle. To whoever is injured and whoever needs medical attention I would like also to advise the media we need your cooperation,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Dak called for media cooperation not disclosing the details of the cases under investigation because it harms the interests of the survivor.

“We have to cooperate and when we are investigating a child under 18 years the information should be not recovered until the investigation is complete,” Dak said.

“We have to protect the child’s rights. This child is a victim of culprits so we don’t expose his part and we don’t expose the case,” he said.

Popular Stories
UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official 1

UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official

Published August 20, 2024

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker 2

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker

Published August 16, 2024

Tumaini must remain separate from unfulfilled 2018 peace accord – Pagan 3

Tumaini must remain separate from unfulfilled 2018 peace accord – Pagan

Published August 16, 2024

Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official 4

Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official

Published August 20, 2024

Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim 5

Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim

Published August 20, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UK Minister wraps up South Sudan visit with heartbreaking accounts

Published 4 hours ago

German-funded livelihoods project ends after 5-year, benefiting 36,000 in Rubkona

Published 5 hours ago

New police spokesman urges public to report suspected criminal activities

Published 6 hours ago

Police: Victims of gender, sexual violence should seek care without Form 8

Published 6 hours ago

SSPDF, UPDF, CAR forces destroy three LRA bases in CAR

Published 7 hours ago

Heavy rains submerge Aweil, reports Northern Bahr el Ghazal

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.