Police urge public cooperation to root out misconduct, impersonation

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The National Police Service has issued a strong call for public cooperation as a vital step toward improving accountability and professionalism within the force.

National Police Service spokesperson, Brigadier General Kwacijwok Dominic, emphasized that all organized forces are governed by a strict code of conduct and are expected to maintain the highest standards of integrity at all times.

Brigadier General Dominic explained that the police have strategically deployed security sector officers into residential neighborhoods to facilitate better community relations.

According to the spokesperson, the police must act as a bridge between the community and the administration to ensure that citizen complaints are received and forwarded to higher authorities for action.

The NPS administration maintains that every reported case undergoes a formal investigation, and Dominic stated that any officer found guilty of violating police regulations will be held strictly accountable.

Beyond internal misconduct, the spokesperson highlighted a growing threat in urban areas where a large influx of people has allegedly provided cover for criminals. He stated that the police have identified individuals who impersonate detectives and security personnel to extort money from the public through intimidation.

Brigadier General Dominic urged citizens to be vigilant and to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be an officer to enable the authorities to monitor and address these violations. While the police acknowledge that the initiative has met with mixed reactions, they noted that many citizens see the effort as a positive step toward transparency.

The police administration further acknowledged concerns raised by residents regarding the practicalities of reporting, including fears of coercion or bribery. In response to community demands for better communication, the police reminded the public that the Ministry of Interior continues to promote safe reporting channels to prevent retaliation.

The police noted that the issue of extortion is a documented challenge, citing that the police administration addressed allegations as recently as late 2023 regarding officers demanding cash for the release of detainees.

At that time, authorities reminded the public that the emergency number 112 remains the primary channel for reporting harassment by unscrupulous personnel.

The current administration maintains that identifying and removing corrupt officers is essential to rebuilding the bond between the police and the citizens they are sworn to protect.