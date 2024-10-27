Police say cultural taboos hinder reporting of sexual crimes

The police have attributed the hesitation of community members to report sexual crimes to cultural taboos that discourage victims from coming forward.

Brig. Gen. James Karlo Dak, Director of the Special Protection Unit with the South Sudan National Police Services, identified significant challenges in addressing cases of sexual exploitation.

He pointed to deeply rooted cultural taboos as a major obstacle, which hinders efforts to confront these critical issues within communities.

This is according to Brig. Gen. Dak says the families are often reluctant to report these crimes due to fears of stigma, social exclusion,

He says families believe that victims will face blame or struggle to find future marriage prospects.

Additionally, he says there is a need for stronger legal support for survivors. Many survivors feel more comfortable opening up when female lawyers, prosecutors, or police officers are involved in their cases

He urged families and communities to support victims, to report these crimes, and to help create a safe environment where survivors can seek justice without fear of backlash.

For his part, Advocate Santio Daniel called on families and community members to show compassion, understanding, and support to victims of sexual crimes

Advocate Daniel highlights that sexual exploitation and abuse are serious, punishable offences committed without the victim’s consent,

He says communities, must rally around victims, encouraging their courage to report these crimes. By holding perpetrators accountable,

“We urge everyone to stand with victims of sexual crimes by offering compassion, understanding, and support,” Santino emphasized.

“Sexual exploitation and abuse are serious crimes that occur without the victim’s consent,” he stated.

“Victims should never be blamed for these acts, as they do not make a choice to be harmed. Instead, our community must rally around them, encouraging their courage to come forward and report these crimes,” he said.

“By reporting perpetrators, we not only seek justice for the victims but also protect our communities,” he added.

“Let us create a safe, supportive environment where everyone feels empowered to seek protection and accountability. Together, we can make a difference,” he concluded.

