Police: Resistance to arrests, attacks on officers and stations hamper justice

South Sudan National Police Service spokesperson is calling for renewed commitment to the rule of law, saying law enforcement agencies must be allowed to carry out their constitutional duties without interference.

Speaking Tuesday at a workshop organized by the Media Authority in partnership with the Journalists for Human Rights Network, Police Spokesperson Major General James Monday Enoka said police operations are increasingly obstructed by both armed civilians and members of organized forces.

Enoka warned that officers face daily resistance when attempting to make arrests even from individuals in uniform.

“Accused persons who are members of the organized forces resist arrest using their arms. This is a fact,” he said.

He added that armed civilians are also confronting police violently, and in some cases, police stations have been attacked by uniformed personnel who forcibly free detained colleagues.

The spokesperson described intimidation as one of the biggest barriers to the administration of justice, saying investigators are routinely threatened and pressured to drop cases involving influential people.

“Police are intimidated by some dignitaries who use their abilities to alter police to release their relatives,” Enoka said. “Court convicts are not respected and police are unable to execute the order.”

Enoka also cited a growing lack of cooperation from the public, which he said stems from fear of retaliation.

According to him, the weakness of cooperation within organized forces is further complicating efforts to identify and discipline offenders within their ranks.

Addressing journalists, police officers, and legal experts at a two-day workshop in Juba, Enoka appealed for stronger public awareness of legal rights and responsibilities. “We feel the only way forward is to uphold the rule of law without fear or favour,” he said.

“We will do our part and expect others also to do their part with respect to continue to respect human rights, including the freedom of expression.”

He emphasized that stronger cooperation between the public and the police is essential for rebuilding trust in the justice system.

“There is need for public awareness about the rules. People do not know their rights. They don’t know what to do,” Enoka said, urging journalists to continue educating communities on the law and their role in upholding it.

The two-day session brought together police officials, legal practitioners, media regulators, and human rights advocates to discuss accountability, safety, and how institutions can work together to limit harmful content while strengthening justice and public protection.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



South Sudan secures $50 Million for flood resilience project Previous Post