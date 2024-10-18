Police report unveils alarming crime trends across South Sudan

Police have issued a new report of crimes including rape, murder, physical assault and an accident.

The report issued by National Police Spokesperson, Col. John Kassara Koang stated that the rate of capital crimes, such as armed robbery, revenge killings, communal disputes, and cattle wrestling, has not surged beyond normal levels.

However, he says authorities remain vigilant in addressing security challenges across the country.

“Summary of security reports dated 16 and 17, October 2024 the rate of capital crimes, such as armed robbery, Revenge, killing communal disputes, and cattle, rustling is not mounting as usual with a reduction in case number,” Col. Kassara said.

Col. Kassara noted that a 12-year-old girl was reportedly raped by a 52-year-old man in Eastern Equatoria State’s Magwi County in Awinykibul Payam on Wednesday,

The suspect has been arrested, and police are investigating the crime, according to the Criminal Investigation Department.

On 16 Oct 2024, around 6:00 pm, a 37-year-old lady was rapped by two civilians 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man in Wictek village of Mayom county.

The victim was referred to Mankien Payam Public Health Care Center for medical treatment.

A criminal case was opened at the Mayom County police division, the police are searching for these criminals and an investigation is ongoing on.

In Tonj North County of Warrap State, a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by his wife during a domestic violence incident in Aliek village yesterday.

The suspect has been apprehended, and an investigation into the case is underway.

Meanwhile, in Upper Nile State Malakal, some SSPDF personnel were severely beaten and injured by unidentified assailants in Malakal.

A criminal case has been opened, and police are actively searching for the perpetrators.

In Unity State Bentiu Town, a tragic accident occurred when two motorcycle riders collided, leaving a 33-year-old man dead and a 15-year-old girl injured.

Police have arrested a suspect and opened a criminal case at the Bentiu Town Police Division.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

