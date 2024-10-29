Police report highlights drownings, suicides, and violence in South Sudan

According to Police Spokesperson Col. John Kassara Koang Nhial, these events occurred between October 22 and 28, 2024, and have raised significant concerns regarding public safety.

On October 26, a 20-year-old man drowned in Akuem-Kou village, Aweil East County, while bathing on his way to Aweil town.

Col Kassara stated that tragically, the following day, a 10-year-old girl drowned in Riang-Amal village in the same county.

He says both cases have been filed with the Wanyjok County police division, and investigations are currently underway.

The week continued to be marked by tragedy, as October 27 saw multiple incidents: a 29-year-old woman was fatally shot by an unknown assailant in the Gudele One area of Juba, while a 23-year-old woman in Magwi County died by suicide after a domestic dispute.

In Duk County, a 36-year-old man drowned in a stream while armed. The police have opened criminal cases for each incident, and investigations are ongoing.

In the early hours of October 28, a 26-year-old South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) private was injured in Juba after being shot in the leg by a police officer during an alleged attempted burglary.

The injured soldier is currently receiving treatment under police custody.

Earlier in the week, on October 21, a 26-year-old man was fatally shot in Torit, dying before reaching a medical facility.

According to the police report, the Criminal Investigation Department is actively pursuing the suspected perpetrator.

Additionally, flooding in Aweil North County led to the recovery of a drowned 17-year-old boy’s body, while an unidentified female victim was found in an open field in Rumathoi village, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, under circumstances still under investigation.

On October 22, another drowning victim, a 25-year-old man, was discovered in the Mangol River, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

That same day, an armed civil defence officer in Abiem-from County shot and killed a fellow officer, injuring an officer before being apprehended by police.

In a separate incident in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, intelligence officers arrested a foreign national attempting to smuggle five bags of copper rolls from Sudan to the country.

Despite these incidents, Col. Kassara noted that rates of serious crimes, including armed robbery and revenge killings, have not escalated.

However, he identified ongoing flooding in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Upper Nile, and Ruweng Administrative Area as significant national security concerns.

Col. Kassara also expressed alarm over the rising number of suicide cases and undetermined deaths, emphasizing their profound impact on the country’s security landscape.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into each incident, with several criminal cases opened to address the pressing issues facing South Sudan.