Police: Reckless driving in WBGs kills 12 people in one week

At least twelve people have lost their lives in multiple road accidents in Western Bahr el Ghazal state in the past week, the police said.

The state police commissioner, Major General Samuel Ajuong Chwar said the incidents are caused by careless and intoxicated driving.

General Ajuong said the accidents prompted the authorities to reinforce traffic police deployment along major roads in the state.

“Last week, we lost 12 lives in accidents. During Christmas will start with accidents and we have completed our preparation so that our civilians will celebrate in peace,” he added.

The police official did not reveal the number of accidents that account for the deaths.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, Ajuong said a mobile patrolling team has been set up to respond to emergency cases during the celebrations.

“All the forces are ready, and you will see the forces patrolling freely. This demonstrates our ability to protect the city. I call the stalkers and criminals to leave the state,” said Ajuong.