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Police officer shot dead while trying to save robbery victim in Juba

Author: Ojab Okuj | Published: March 14, 2026

Late Corporal Richard Jada Simon Modi, 39, shot dead in the line of duty in Khor Weliang. Courtesy photo

A police officer, identified as Richard Jada Simon Modi, 39, was shot dead in Khor Weliang while trying to protect a robbery victim from suspected armed robbers, his family has said.

Late Jada was shot in the chest on Friday evening while pursuing two men who had allegedly stolen a motorcycle.

His cousin, Issac Lado, confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.

According to Issac’s account, the suspects first grabbed the motorcycle from its owner and fled. The owner then chased after them.

When the late Richard Jada saw the chase, he joined in to help stop the suspects.

During the pursuit, the suspects abandoned the motorcycle and continued running.

Jada kept chasing them and managed to catch one of the suspects, but a second suspect who was armed with a pistol shot him in the chest before fleeing.

Jada was rushed to Juba Teaching Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

His cousin Issac Lado spoke to Eye Radio this morning.

Police later recovered the motorcycle and took it to Suk Al-Jebel Police Station.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing with the motorcycle’s owner.

The suspects are still at large.

The deceased was a Corporal in the South Sudan National Police Service and an active youth leader in Khor Weliang area of Juba.

Meanwhile, the chief of Khor Weliang, Emmanuel Lasona, has called on authorities to increase security patrols in the area.

Chief Lasuna says killings and motorcycle thefts have increased in the area.

He says from 2024 to March 2026, the area has recorded 41 deaths, including the latest incident.

He adds that only one security section is serving about nine blocks in the area.

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