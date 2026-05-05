Police officer apologizes after viral Juba assault video; claims victim is gang member

A police officer has issued a public apology after a viral video showed him assaulting a man in Juba, claiming the individual was a gang member under the influence of alcohol rather than a transport worker.



Captain Richard Ruei Kuol admitted to the act, citing “overwhelming anger” after an alleged altercation with a disorderly group that resulted in damage to his vehicle.

The apology follows a warning from the National Police spokesperson, who vowed to track down the officer in the footage and emphasized that “taking the law into one’s own hands” is a violation of police conduct.

Captain Ruei, an officer with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), clarified that the confrontation took place along the Konyo-Konyo–Juba Town Road.

He denied social media reports that the victim was a rider, identifying the man instead as a member of a group under the influence of alcohol.

The officer claimed the altercation began when three men blocked his vehicle, and one of them struck his car, damaging the mirrors. While Ruei alleged that the group was the cause of the disturbance, he admitted to pursuing the individual and resorting to violence.

“I was overwhelmed by anger and could not control myself,” Ruei stated, admitting that he bypassed procedures. He described his actions as “wrong and unprofessional” and expressed regret for the incident.

The National Police Service has maintained that officers must remain disciplined and handle disputes through channels, regardless of provocation.

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