17th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Police nab 12 in Gumbo Sherikat, seize weapons

Police nab 12 in Gumbo Sherikat, seize weapons

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Maj. Gen James Monday Enoka, South Sudan Police Spokesperson - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Police authorities in Gumbo Sherikat have arrested 12 suspects, including a member of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), after finding them in possession of pistols, machetes, and master keys.

Major General James Monday Enoka, the Spokesperson of the National Police Service, stated that the arrests were part of a targeted security operation aimed at dismantling criminal networks in the area.

Gen. Enoka confirmed that the suspects were found with a pistol, pangas (machetes), and various master keys used for breaking into shops.

He added that the group has been “causing havoc” in the Gumbo-Sherikat area, frequently moving between Gumbo Sherikat and Bor in Jonglei State to evade arrest.

“We managed to arrest 12 suspects, and these suspects were found in possession of a pistol and white weapons, which include pangas, and the keys of different types used for breaking and opening shops,” Gen. Enoka told Eye Radio.

“This group has been causing havoc in the area of Gumbo Sherikat, moving between Gumbo Sherikat and Bor, in Jonglei state, committing violence, looting properties, and other crimes.”

The police spokesperson extended appreciation to all the forces involved in the operation and thanked the public for their cooperation, which he said enabled the successful arrests.

Popular Stories
Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 1

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack 2

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack

Published July 15, 2025

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army” 3

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

Published July 12, 2025

Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid 4

Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid

Published July 15, 2025

Nigeria rejects US deportees, unlike South Sudan 5

Nigeria rejects US deportees, unlike South Sudan

Published July 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

WES govt approves tax schedule to boost revenue collection

Published 2 hours ago

Enrol children with special needs in schools – disability specialist urges

Published 2 hours ago

Civil society urges election-focused budget for 2025/2026 fiscal year

Published 3 hours ago

Parliament urged to probe US deportation agreement

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudanese importers mandated to obtain certificate for goods

Published 3 hours ago

R-JMEC urges govt to resolve detentions, revive stalled peace deal

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.