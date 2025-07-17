Police nab 12 in Gumbo Sherikat, seize weapons

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Police authorities in Gumbo Sherikat have arrested 12 suspects, including a member of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), after finding them in possession of pistols, machetes, and master keys.

Major General James Monday Enoka, the Spokesperson of the National Police Service, stated that the arrests were part of a targeted security operation aimed at dismantling criminal networks in the area.

Gen. Enoka confirmed that the suspects were found with a pistol, pangas (machetes), and various master keys used for breaking into shops.

He added that the group has been “causing havoc” in the Gumbo-Sherikat area, frequently moving between Gumbo Sherikat and Bor in Jonglei State to evade arrest.

“We managed to arrest 12 suspects, and these suspects were found in possession of a pistol and white weapons, which include pangas, and the keys of different types used for breaking and opening shops,” Gen. Enoka told Eye Radio.

“This group has been causing havoc in the area of Gumbo Sherikat, moving between Gumbo Sherikat and Bor, in Jonglei state, committing violence, looting properties, and other crimes.”

The police spokesperson extended appreciation to all the forces involved in the operation and thanked the public for their cooperation, which he said enabled the successful arrests.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter