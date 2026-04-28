Police investigate separate child trafficking cases in Juba; suspect awaiting deportation

Police authorities in Juba are investigating two distinct cases of child trafficking following a series of operations that led to the recovery of several minors. One suspect is currently out on bail and awaiting deportation to South Sudan to face trial under a diplomatic arrangement.

Brigadier James Dak Karlo, Director of the Special Unit at the Ministry of Interior, confirmed that a suspected trafficking network was disrupted during a joint operation with Interpol. The operation targeted the transport of children across borders without legal documentation or parental consent.

In the first instance, a child abducted from the Gumba area was successfully recovered. According to Brigadier Karlo, police arrested a woman accused of stealing the minor. The child was reunited with the biological mother after DNA testing confirmed parentage.

While the suspect has been released on bail, Brigadier Karlo noted that she will be deported to face justice.

“There is the child who was trafficked in Gumba with the help of Interpol. We took the lady who stole the child… DNA was tested, and it was proven that the mother of the child is not the woman who trafficked the child. Because we have a diplomatic agreement, she has to be deported… so that she will face the trial,” Brigadier Dak said.

In a separate incident, 25 children and four adults were intercepted while being moved from Warrap State through Uganda, with an intended destination of a refugee camp abroad. Investigations revealed that the group was traveling without proper immigration procedures or verified parental consent.

With the assistance of Interpol, the group was returned to South Sudan. Officials confirmed that 25 children and two adults were handed over to the Warrap Coordination Office in Juba for accommodation.

“Twenty-five children and four adults were also taken from Warrap through Uganda… it was discovered that the process of immigration was not done properly. There was no guarantee from the parents… so they were trapped by Interpol and brought back,” he said.

“These children were handed over to the Warrap Coordination Office… so they can make a final arrangement of returning them to Warrap or process their documents.”

Police are currently verifying whether the group has been transported back to Warrap or remains under temporary care at the coordination office as investigations into the legality of their travel continue.

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