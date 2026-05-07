Police investigate killing of central bank worker in Juba

Police in Juba are investigating the killing of a 45-year-old man reported to be an employee of the Bank of South Sudan, who was shot dead by armed assailants in the Suk Zande area.

According to Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin, the incident happened on Wednesday night when unidentified gunmen attacked the victim’s house, killing him and injuring his younger brother.

Although police have not officially released the victim’s identity, reports identified the deceased as Emmanuel Lemi, said to be an employee of the central bank.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest those responsible.

“He was actually attacked in his house then he was shot dead then his younger brother 28 years old was injured want there a case is opened and we are investigating. We have nor arrested anybody so far,” he said.

There has been no comment from the Bank of South Sudan or the victim’s family.

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