Police – Five-year-old girl shot dead during armed robbery in Hai-Cinema

Police say a five-year-old girl was shot dead during an armed robbery early this morning in the Hai Cinema residential area of Juba.

According to Police Spokesperson Major General James Monday Enoka, the incident happened at around 12:50 a.m. when an armed criminal attempted to rob a Boda Boda rider.

He said the rider managed to escape, but a stray bullet fired during the attack went through a nearby house and struck the child, killing her instantly.

“Today, morning at around 12.50 AM, a five-year-old child was shot dead in a crossfire between an unknown armed criminal and a Boda Boda rider at Hai Cinema residential area, Juba municipality. The criminal case was opened in Malakia Police Division, and the CID are pursuing the suspects. They are looking for the suspect.

“The situation was the criminals wanted to rob the Boda Boda rider, they wanted to threaten him by shooting at him, but he managed to escape. But then the bullet went through the house and hit the five-year-old girl, and she died,” he said.

General Enoka said a case has been opened at the Malakia Police Division, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is searching for the suspect.

He also stated that the overall security situation in the country remains calm, with isolated criminal incidents being handled by the police.

This incident follows a series of violent events reported in Juba earlier this month.

On 5th October, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly killed by an unknown criminal in the Junduro residential area near Eye Radio. A case has been opened at Jebel Police Division, and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, on 4th October, an 80-year-old man allegedly caused the death of his four-year-old daughter after giving her a large amount of alcohol.

He has been arrested and is under investigation.

