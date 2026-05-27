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Police deny reported clashes involving VP Hussein’s security

Author: Deng Angok | Published: 3 hours ago

FILE: Aerial view of Aweil town Credit|Wikipedia

Police authorities in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State have dismissed reports circulating on social media and some media outlets alleging clashes involving security personnel attached to Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Ayii during Eid prayers in Aweil.

Speaking to Eye Radio in a telephone interview on Wednesday morning, the state police spokesperson, Madut Ngong Aleu described the reports as false and misleading.

According to him, the incident in question was a domestic dispute involving youths and women living in the same neighborhood.

“The issue concerns a problem that happened in one area. It was not a major conflict. It started as a quarrel among young people, and later some women became involved,” he said.

Aleu explained that police patrol teams responded to the scene, separated those involved, and restored calm in the area.

“The matter is now under civilian protection and investigation procedures. It was simply a problem between families, not a political issue involving the Vice President or any national leadership,” Aleu said.

He warned against spreading misinformation that could create tension or damage the reputation of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State and South Sudan.

“Aweil is peaceful, and people should refrain from spreading fake news,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police spokespserson said Eid prayers were conducted at Freedom Square in Aweil peacefully and attended by a large number of Muslim worshippers, government officials, and the Vice President for the Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi Ayii.

“Muslims have completed the Eid prayers peacefully at Freedom Square and people have returned to their homes. Among those who participated in the prayers was Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Ayii, who attended and later left peacefully. The State is calm and there is no problem at all,” he added.

He described the security situation in the state as calm and stable, adding that Muslims in Aweil celebrated Eid peacefully without any disturbances.

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