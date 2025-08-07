Police: Death toll rises to 10 in Mogiri cattle raid attack

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) —The death toll from an attack on a cattle camp in Mogiri Boma has risen to 10, with 14 others injured, according to the national police spokesperson.

Major General James Monday said the incident occurred on the evening of August 5, 2025, when armed youth stormed a cattle camp guarded by joint security forces in Mangalla Payam, Juba County.

“The attack resulted in 24 casualties with 10 people dead and 14 wounded, and an unknown number of cattle looted,” General Monday said.

He confirmed that some of the security personnel guarding the cattle traders were among those killed.

Monday said that while no arrests have been made, the government has sent additional security forces to the area, and the situation in Mogiri is now stable.

Both the Central Equatoria State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area have condemned the attack.

Leon Abe Brown, the State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement in Central Equatoria, urged communities to avoid violence and resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue.

In a separate statement, the Chief Administrator of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Gola Boyoi Gola, also condemned the attack, calling it a grave disregard for human life.

He said those behind the killings must be brought to justice and called for an immediate end to violence targeting cattle traders and civilians in the area.

In a statement released to the media on Wednesday, the Bor Community Youth Association denied any involvement in the Mogiri attack.

They say the body is willing to cooperate with national authorities to hold the responsible parties accountable if an investigation implicates youth from their community.

Separately, Interpid South Sudan, a civil society organization operating in Jonglei state, released a statement condemning the attack in Mogiri against the cattle traders, describing them as people “going about their routine business.”