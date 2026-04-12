Police Chief: Social media rumors a major challenge to public order

The Inspector General of the National Police Service, Gen. Said Chawul Lom, has identified the spread of rumors on social media as a primary obstacle to law enforcement in South Sudan.

In an interview with Eye Radio, on Friday, 10, Gen. Chawul noted that misinformation and fabricated news are frequently used to confuse the public and disrupt societal behavior.

The Inspector General highlighted that platforms such as TikTok and Facebook have become conduits for false information and personal insults. He stated that these digital trends contribute to a cycle of lies that makes policing more difficult.

“One of the problems we are facing is rumors,” Gen. Chawul said. “Rumors are the biggest challenge for us because people create things that don’t exist. Some people fabricate news so that they can confuse people.”

Gen. Chawul expressed specific concern regarding the influence of social media on young people. He warned that underage users often lack the maturity to distinguish between truth and falsehood.

According to the police chief, constant exposure to inappropriate content and insults can lead youth to believe such behavior is acceptable.

“We see that this is harmful to the behavior of society,” he added. “We have young people who are still underage. They are not mature; they see these things and think they are right.”

The National Police Service continues to monitor the impact of digital misinformation on public safety while urging citizens to use social media responsibly.

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