Police Chief orders respect for citizens at checkpoints

The Inspector General of Police, General Said Chawul, has directed police officers to treat citizens with dignity and end the harassment of civilians at checkpoints and in traffic.

Speaking on state-owned media, General Chawul urged the South Sudanese police force to uphold professional standards and respect public rights. He stated that law enforcement actions must occur only when there is a clear violation of the law.

Ending Unnecessary Interference The Inspector General warned that arbitrary stops and harassment by traffic police erode public trust. He emphasized that officers should allow vehicles to pass without interference unless a legal violation is identified.

“I ask all the police officers in the South Sudanese police force to treat the citizens with dignity and not to bother them,” General Chawul stated. “Do not harass citizens unless there is a violation; otherwise, you should let the car pass.”

Strengthening Police-Public Relations General Chawul reiterated the necessity for disciplined conduct to strengthen the relationship between security forces and the communities they serve. He noted the importance of maintaining these relations, particularly during festive periods.

The Police Chief concluded that unnecessary interference undermines the authority of the police service and that officers must prioritize the protection of citizens’ rights while performing their duties.

The order came after Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), had reported allegations of misconduct by joint security units deployed in Juba.

Yakani stated that while the sector-based security strategy has improved safety in many communities, reports of abuse and illegal practices by specific units are increasing.

Reports of Extortion Residents in areas including Gumbo Sharikat have submitted complaints regarding harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary arrests during evening hours.

Yakani noted that some detainees are released only after relatives pay 200,000 South Sudanese Pounds. He added that units have also demanded items such as new plastic chairs for the release of individuals. “Some units respond effectively to security incidents, but others are undermining public trust through misconduct,” Yakani said.

The CEPO head urged the Minister of Interior and the Inspector General of Police to investigate these allegations. He proposed the establishment of a joint evaluation committee to assess the performance of the sector units.

Yakani emphasized that accountability is necessary to ensure the security initiative protects civilians rather than causing harm. He expressed the expectation that authorities will respond to the concerns raised by affected residents to restore professional standards within the joint operations.

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