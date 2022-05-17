Police behind bars for shooting teen gang member in Aweil

A policeman is being held behind bars for shooting and wounding a teenager during a riot allegedly involving gang groups in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

The state information minister said the incident occurred on Sunday during a local football match when some lawless boys fought among themselves, disrupting the game.

William Anyuon says the state police intervened shortly to disperse the rioting gangsters.

Anyuon stated that suspect Wol Ding shot 18-year-old Ater Yam as he allegedly tried to disarm him after his brother was beaten.

The bullet hit Yam in the chest and is currently nursing the gunshot wound at Aweil Hospital.

The policeman has been arrested.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, Anyuon said the young man is in stable condition.

“On Sunday, there was a local football match that was played here in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state Aweil and the youths that called themselves niggers start fighting themselves and when we heard the incident the police tried to intervene,” Anyuon said.

“These youths also decided to attack the forces that were sent and it was really very difficult to control them. They tried all means,

“One of the police now decided to shoot one boy and wound him but the wound is not that serious, the boy is now in the hospital and admitted and the treatment is now going on and the police man that shot the boy has been arrested.”

