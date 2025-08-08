8th August 2025

Police arrest suspect over trader’s killing, SSP 3 million robbery in Aweil East

Authors: Michael Daniel | Nyamuot Puot | Published: 3 hours ago

Handcuffs - courtesy image

Police in Aweil East County of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State have arrested a man suspected of killing a trader and stealing over three million South Sudanese Pounds earlier this week.

Major General Mayom Riak, the Acting Police Commissioner for Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, said the unnamed suspect was found in possession of the stolen money, believed to belong to the deceased.

General Riak said the money was recovered on the same day of the incident.

He added that investigations are ongoing to find out whether the suspect acted alone or with others who may have escaped.

He said the man is still being questioned and will be taken to court after investigations are completed.

“What happened the day before yesterday someone coming from Malith Alek Yai, on the way got attacked and was killed by unknown gunmen probably robbers.

“Until now as we speak our preliminary information is that the man is caught and was found alone with possession of more than 3 million South Sudanese Pounds. He has not yet reached the station where we are for interrogating, the other information will come later. Take it from me that he is caught,” he explained.

